Ambitious free-to-play RPG Tower of Fantasy dates its global release, and it’s closer than you think

Tower of Fantasy has confirmed that it is ready for launch into the whole world. This open world RPG will one day august 10 for mobile and PC after debuting in China last December. This has been announced the official Tower of Fantasy account on his Twitter.

This title will be available in PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store while for iOS y Android It can be downloaded for free through the App Store and Google Play. All built under the popular graphic engine of Epic Games, Unreal Engine 4.

Tower of Fantasy will arrive on August 10 for PC and mobile Tower of Fantasy is inspired hundreds of years after humans have escaped from the earth collapse. After entering a planet called Aidathe player must discover why the human being is punished due to his selfishness with the extraction of a mysterious energy.

For those who have not recognized this title, what is Tower of Fantasy? It is an action role-playing video game that takes the player to explore Aida through a real time combat with elements of fantasy and science fiction. According to VGC, 3 millions of people have pre-registered while 1 million of users have tried the betas closed of Tower of Fantasy.

