AMC And Regal Introducing New Movie Ticket Sales Policy To Help With Coronavirus

Clearly, the closure of film theaters will rely on one in all two issues: both native or federal governments might want to make some form of resolution that claims closing theaters is required, or the administration of those theater chains must pull the set off themselves. As a majority of theaters in China have already closed, and smaller impartial theaters within the U.S. have already began making choices to shut completely, and for durations as intensive as two weeks, this might impression the general theatrical scenario. As long as it’s nonetheless protected, and audiences nonetheless present up, you may rely on film theaters like AMC or Regal to remain open.