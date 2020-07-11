AMC Announces Debt Deal to Keep Theater Chain Afloat – Variety

AMC Theatres reached a debt settlement on Friday that might assist the closely leveraged exhibition chain keep away from or at the least forestall a liquidity disaster.

Beneath the deal, Silver Lake Group will buy $100 million in first lien notes, including to the $600 million in convertible bonds that it already holds in AMC. The corporate, which is the world’s largest theater chain, mentioned in public filings that it’ll increase $200 million in money by permitting debt-holders to swap their securities at a reduction. As a part of the deal, the curiosity they obtain can be both 10% in money or 12% in extra notes that might be due in 2026.

AMC mentioned renegotiating its debt will assist it handle to keep solvent by way of 2021. The corporate has been hit arduous by coronavirus, which has compelled it to shutter its chains, depriving it of revenue. Even earlier than the pandemic, AMC had amassed a substantial amount of debt to outfit its theaters with luxurious seating, and to purchase opponents akin to Carmike and Odeon. The corporate ended 2019 with greater than $4.75 billion in company borrowings. In June, AMC acknowledged that coronavirus, which compelled it to shutter its greater than 1,000 theaters, and lay off or furlough 600 staff, may push it into chapter 11.

The debt renegotiation could clear up its stability sheet and assist AMC keep away from a Chapter 11 chapter, however the theater chain nonetheless faces vital challenges. It’s banking on coronavirus an infection charges falling sufficiently, so it could begin reopening, and it’s hoping that the brand new cleansing and security measures it has carried out will give customers the boldness they want to return to cinemas.

Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and Disney’s live-action remake of “Mulan” are key elements of that technique and are at present slated to open in August. Nevertheless, many insiders anticipate {that a} surge in COVID-19 infections could make that inconceivable.