AMC Announces Reopening Plan, New Safety Protocols

Not all the particulars surrounding security and protocols have been launched, however because of an interview AMC’s CEO Adam Aron gave to Selection, we all know a few of the specifics. The chain would require workers to put on masks, however it would solely “strongly encourage” it from prospects, besides in areas wherein masks carrying is required by legislation, which is analogous to what we have heard from different chains. New ones can even be obtainable for buy for $1. AMC can even introduce specialty vacuums, new air flow filters and electrostatic sprayers. Each different row of theater seats shall be blocked off. There shall be further time between screenings to permit for extra seating, and foot site visitors shall be directed a technique.