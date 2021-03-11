AMC Entertainment Lost $4.6 Billion During 2020

AMC Entertainment reported a internet lack of $4.6 billion in 2020, a stunning illustration of the toll that the coronavirus pandemic took on the world’s largest theater chain and the exhibition sector. With many places shuttered for months and Hollywood blockbusters largely sitting out 2020, revenues for the corporate fell 77.3% to $1.2 billion, down from $5.5 billion in 2019.

For the latest monetary quarter, AMC Entertainment’s revenues fell 88% to $162.5 million, down from $1.4 billion within the year-ago interval. The corporate’s losses for the three-month interval ending in December topped out at $946.1 million, down from a lack of $13.5 million within the year-ago interval. AMC additionally reported a lack of $3.15 per share in comparison with a 35-cent loss per share in the identical interval in 2020.

Wall Road has anticipated the theater firm to lose $3.21 per share on income of $156.3 million. Shares of AMC climbed greater than 6% in after-hours buying and selling after the corporate beat income projections.

AMC was compelled to shut all of its roughly 1,000 theaters final spring and furlough or lay off hundreds of staff because the pandemic raged. The corporate has slowly reopened since final summer season, however main studios have delayed a lot of their greatest releases till later within the 12 months or 2022 within the hopes of outrunning the general public well being disaster.

There was some constructive information, nonetheless. Film theaters in New York Metropolis reopened final Friday and cinemas in Los Angeles are anticipated to have the ability to welcome again clients by the tip of the week. AMC is presently working 527 of its 589 home places and 78 of its 356 worldwide venues, though a few of these theaters are working at decreased capability due to the pandemic.

“This previous 12 months has offered AMC with probably the most difficult market circumstances within the 100-year historical past of the corporate. As unprecedented as these occasions have been, so too is the unprecedented drive and dedication of the AMC crew to take swift and decisive actions to make sure our survival and our success,” AMC CEO Adam Aron mentioned in a press release. “As we sit right here as we speak, we see that vaccinations are occurring in the USA at a brisk clip, our theatres in New York Metropolis have lastly opened with theatres in Los Angeles doubtless opening shortly as effectively, blockbuster film titles are presently scheduled to be launched in vital amount within the coming few months, and now we have greater than $1 billion of money readily available. Taking these details collectively, now we have cause to be optimistic about AMC’s potential to get to the opposite facet of this pandemic.”

AMC appeared to be getting ready to insolvency at a number of factors in the course of the previous 12 months. Nevertheless, Aron was capable of renegotiate the corporate’s debt, which prevented chapter.