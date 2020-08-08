AMC Networks Accuses AT&T of Seeking ‘Onerous’ Terms

AMC Networks has filed a criticism with the Federal Communications Fee accusing AT&T of abusing its market energy so as to unfairly benefit its personal networks, HBO and TNT.

Although a lot of the criticism is redacted, AMC seems to be complaining that AT&T is searching for to restrict AMC’s capability to make its content material accessible on digital platforms, comparable to Hulu and Amazon Prime. AMC additionally complains about AT&T’s proposed pricing, arguing that the phrases would reduce into AMC’s capability to compete for high-quality programming on a good enjoying subject with HBO and TNT.

The criticism alleges AT&T goes again on its promise, expressed in the course of the AT&T-Time Warner antitrust trial, that it might not use its clout as a vertically built-in media firm to drawback its opponents. AMC alleges that AT&T is leveraging its “disproportionate market energy” to extract “onerous and stifling” phrases, in clear violation of that pledge.

Based on the criticism, which was filed on Wednesday, AT&T subscribers account for a couple of quarter of AMC’s households. AMC is asking for a standstill order, which might require AT&T to proceed to hold AMC’s networks at present charges and phrases whereas its criticism is adjudicated.

“Now we have had an extended and profitable relationship with AT&T and we hope to proceed our robust partnership nicely into the long run,” AMC mentioned in an announcement. “We’re solely asking AT&T to deal with our networks pretty and never competitively drawback our programming and enterprise pursuits as in comparison with the style during which they deal with their very own networks like HBO and TNT.”

An AT&T spokesperson denied the allegations, and argued that its proposed carriage phrases are primarily based partly on declining demand for AMC’s exhibits.

“AMC Networks’ criticism is with out advantage,” the spokesperson mentioned in an announcement. “We deal with all programmers pretty and can proceed to work with AMC Networks to supply its content material at a value that’s cheap to our prospects. The price to supply AMC Networks’ programming to our prospects ought to mirror that AMC Networks’ exhibits have been declining in recognition as in comparison with their friends for a number of years.“

The blacked-out parts of the criticism seem to chronicle the back-and-forth as the 2 sides sought to barter a carriage deal. In July, AMC notified AT&T that it might file a carriage criticism.

“It makes no enterprise sense for AT&T to hinder the event of networks on which it relies upon to draw and retain subscribers, except AT&T’s actions are designed and supposed to present its affiliated networks a considerable aggressive edge within the market,” the criticism states. “AT&T is closely funding its personal networks… AT&T is permitting its personal networks to have the widest potential distribution. This disparate therapy will profit HBO and TNT tremendously.”