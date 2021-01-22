AMC Networks Acquires Drama ‘The Beast Must Die’

AMC Networks has acquired six-part revenge thriller “The Beast Must Die,” produced in partnership with BritBox UK, New Regency Tv Worldwide and Ridley Scott’s Scott Free.

The sequence, primarily based on the novel by Nicholas Blake, facilities on a grieving mom who infiltrates the lifetime of the person she thinks murdered her son. This system stars “Chernobyl” and “Mad Males” actor Jared Harris, “The Good Spouse’s” Cush Jumbo, in addition to Billy Howle, Nathaniel Parker, and Geraldine James.

“The Beast Must Die” will premiere on AMC and streaming platform AMC Plus later this yr.

“This sequence will likely be one thing particular for AMC and our AMC+ subscribers. It continues a legacy of very profitable relationships with the good Jared Harris and our associates at Scott Free, and forges new producing partnerships with BritBox and New Regency Tv,” stated Dan McDermott, president of authentic programming for AMC Networks. “The Beast Must Die honors the novel upon which it’s primarily based with a improbable piece of tv that cuts to the guts of grief, hate, revenge and permits us to ask questions on our personal humanity in a remarkably participating and suspenseful approach.”

Dome Karukoski of “Tolkien” and “Tom of Finland” is directing, with “Bridgerton’s” Sarada McDermott producing and screenwriter Gaby Chiappe of “Their Best” and “Shetland” adapting the mission for the display screen.

Govt producing are Ed Rubin and Emma Broughton for New Regency, Marina Brackenbury and David W. Zucker for Scott Free, and Nathaniel Parker and Gaby Chiappe. Endeavor Content material brokered the settlement on behalf of New Regency and Scott Free.

“We’re past thrilled that ‘The Beast Must Die’ goes to be proven on AMC, and couldn’t ask for a greater tv dwelling within the US that stands for daring, high quality drama. We hope audiences will likely be drawn into this emotional thriller and may’t anticipate it to exit into the world,” acknowledged Ed Rubin, Head of New Regency Tv Worldwide.