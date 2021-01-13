AMC Networks’ ALLBLK Streaming Platform is Now Live (TV News Roundup)

In at present’s TV information roundup, ALLBLK streaming platform has gone dwell, and Lifetime introduced the premiere dates for 5 new authentic motion pictures.

DATES

USA Community will premiere Season 3 of “Temptation Island,” a present designed to check the relationships of 4 {couples}, on Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. The {couples}, consisting of Erica Washington and Kendal Kirkland, Erin Smith and Corey Sobczyk, Kristen Ramos and Julien Allen, and Chelsea Orcutt and Thomas Gipson, will go to Maui to be immersed in a bunch of 24 single folks with curiosity within the contestants. With host Mark Wahlberg, the {couples} will discover out if temptation can break up their partnership or if they’re meant to final. Watch a teaser for the brand new season beneath.

Epix has revealed that “The Eisen Hour,” a six-episode sequence that includes interviews hosted by Wealthy Eisen, will premiere Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. New episodes will air every Saturday at the moment and have conversations with sports activities and leisure stars, and dialogue about related moments in popular culture. The present is produced by Eisen by means of Wealthy Eisen Productions, a newly shaped firm, and Michael Davies and Embassy Row. Eisen, who is represented by UTA, additionally hosts “The Wealthy Eisen Present” on Peacock, which is able to proceed to air every day.

FIRST LOOKS

Sundance Now launched a trailer for true-crime docuseries “The Night time Caller,” which is able to premiere on Jan. 19. Created and directed by Thomas Meadmore, the sequence focuses on Eric Edgar Cooke, a serial killer who unleashed terror on Australia, and the conviction of two males who weren’t the true murderers earlier than Cooke was caught. These males, in addition to Cooke’s spouse, are featured within the four-part sequence, which is able to launch in weekly increments. “The Night time Caller” is government produced by David Alrich, Brendan Dahill, Nick Taussig, Nick Ahead and Jonathan Ford. Watch the trailer beneath.

PROGRAMMING

AMC Networks has formally rolled out its rebranded ALLBLK streaming platform, which was beforehand recognized underneath the identify UMC. The streaming website is devoted to exhibits and movies made by Black creatives. Its content material slate consists of authentic sequence together with “Double Cross,” “A Home Divided” and “A Nearer Look,” in addition to impartial and brief movies. The service is $4.99 monthly, or $49.99 for the entire yr, and a week-long free trial is additionally out there. Watch a spotlight reel of ALLBLK’s programming beneath.

Lifetime introduced 5 new motion pictures coming to the community as a part of its “Ripped From the Headlines” winter 2021 slate. Meagan Good stars in “Loss of life Saved My Life,” which premieres Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. and follows a lady who pretends to be useless after discovering her husband put successful out on her. The community’s four-hundredth authentic film thus far can be “The Lengthy Island Serial Killer: A Mom’s Hunt for Justice,” which premieres Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. appears to be like right into a mom’s seek for her daughter after going lacking following a Lengthy Island date she went on as an escort. “Woman within the Basement” will premiere Feb. 27 at 8 p.m, centering its story on a woman who is kidnapped by her personal father and compelled to dwell life within the basement as he abuses her. “Circle of Deception,” which premieres March 6 at 8 p.m., follows the investigation into the assassin of a person discovered the day after Christmas. And “A Home on Fireplace” will give audiences a peak right into a seemingly completely happy couple whose marriage falls other than medication and jealousy on March 13 at 8 p.m. After every film, a brief “Past the Headlines” documentary will air to inform the true story that impressed the movie.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

ViacomCBS introduced Tess Paras, Tien Tran, Frank Garcia-Hejl and Tyler Davis will serve on the inventive crew tasked with producing the corporate’s 2021 “Showcase” occasion. Paras will government produce and direct, whereas Tran will government produce and be the top author for the occasion. Each Garcia-Hejl and Davis will produce, whereas the previous can be an affiliate director and the latter will function an affiliate author. Historically held as an in-person occasion, “Showcase” will take its comedy, dwell performances and artistic writing to a digital stream this yr because the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold. The varied set of performers featured can be chosen from numerous components of the U.S., a feat made potential due to the occasion’s digital format.

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises appointed Ezequiel Fonseca Zas and Malu Carmona-Botana to its income technique and distribution unit. The unit’s growth sees Fonseca Zas appointed to the place of senior vp of income technique and distribution, whereas Carmona-Botana turns into the vp of content material monetization. The latter will report back to Fonseca Zas, whereas Fonseca Zas stories to Peter Blacker, exterior vp, chief business officer and head of DTC licensing. The income technique and distribution management crew additionally consists of Borja Perez, Francisco Rivera, Gustavo Granados and Tania Paz.

PARTNERSHIPS

NBCUniversal introduced 10 new partnerships with nonprofit organizations all targeted across the arts and media: Construct, Heart for Black Innovation, Leisure Business Outreach Program, Internal-Metropolis Arts, Narrative 4, Per Scholas, Robin Hood Energy Fund, Robin Hood Energy Fund, 12 months Up and Youth Design Heart. Made at the side of Comcast NBCUnites, the partnerships are a part of a $100 million multiyear dedication to investing in social justice initiatives and rising entry to the humanities for all. Comcast NBCUniversal Basis and NBCUniversal Owned Tv Stations additionally opened “Challenge Innovation” submissions at present, giving native organizations an opportunity to use for grants towards advancing equality.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will embody friends Kyra Sedgwick, Aldis Hodge and JP Saxe, whereas “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” will characteristic Anne Hathaway, Lilly Singh and Jazmine Sullivan. James Comey and Lili Reinhart can be on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert,” and Carey Mulligan, Leslie Jordan and Neil Gaiman will seem on “Late Night time With Seth Meyers.”