AMC Networks Buys Banijay Rights’ ‘Backstrom’ Crime Series

AMC Networks has purchased for its streaming service the U.S., U.Ok. and Canadian rights to the six-part Swedish collection “Bäckström,” produced by the Scandi powerhouse Yellow Chook (“The Woman With the Dragon Tattoo,” “Wallander”). The deal was brokered by international distributor Banijay Rights.

“Bäckstrom” is ready to launch Feb. 8 within the U.Ok. and later this spring in North America.

The collection is predicated on best-selling crime writer Leif G.W. Persson’s novel “Can You Die Twice,” tailored for the display by Jonathan Sjöberg (“Black Lake”), who additionally serves as idea director. Kjell Berqvist (“Spring Tide”) performs the titular character, the rebellious and divisive detective Evert Bäckström, well-known for his crime-solving aptitude. His expertise, nevertheless, is put to check when a bullet ridden cranium is discovered within the Swedish archipelago, and DNA-results affirm it belongs to a sufferer of Thailand’s 2004 tsunami.

The six-part crime present had one of the vital profitable launches ever final March on the Swedish streaming service C Extra.

“I’m very pleased that Banijay Rights has struck a deal that makes “Bäckström” out there for audiences within the U.S., Canada and the U.Ok.,” mentioned Yellow Chook’s CEO Stefan Baron. “After the nice success in Sweden and the Nordics, I’m positive the unscrupulous detective Evert Bäckström will win the hearts of many others.”

The collection was produced by Yellow Chook’s Georgie Mathew for C Extra/TV4, in co-production with Movie i Väst and Germany’s ARD Degeto.

A second season primarily based on Persson’s novel “The Sword of Justice,” has been ordered by the Nordic streamer C Extra and main Swedish business channel TV4 – each managed by Telia’s TV4 Media. “The brand new season breathes a little bit extra thriller, however Bäckström remains to be an a–gap with an enormous good coronary heart and a number of humor,” mentioned C Extra/TV4’s government producer Niva Westlin Dahl. Filming is because of begin later this Spring.

Banijay-owned Yellow Chook has a string of different book-to-screen premium diversifications lined-up for this 12 months, comparable to “The Reality Will Out” season two, the celebrated model “Huss,” starring Karin Franz Körlof (“The Spouse”) as detective Irene Huss, and “Two Sisters,” all commissioned by Nent Group’s streamer Viaplay.