AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan Sets New Two-Year Contract

AMC Networks president-CEO Josh Sapan has a set a brand new contract to stay on the helm of the corporate by the tip of 2022.

Sapan has headed AMC Networks since its inception in 2011, when the corporate was spun out from Cablevision. AMC is dwelling to a clutch of distinguished cable channels — together with AMC, SundanceTV and BBC America — however it’s more and more embracing area of interest streaming providers amid the broader modifications within the pay TV panorama.

Sapan’s base wage of $2 million a yr is unchanged from his earlier pact. The brand new deal was set on Dec. 11, AMC mentioned Friday in a Securities and Alternate Fee submitting.

The pact specifies that in 2022 AMC and Sapan each have the choice of shifting his function to vice chairman as long as all sides offers the opposite 90 days discover.

Sapan has been candid concerning the challenges {that a} basic cable programmer like AMC is dealing with within the present enterprise local weather.

On AMC’s earnings name final month, Sapan emphasised the expansion of the corporate’s streaming providers, noting that “AMC Networks quick turning into the worldwide chief in subscription video-on-demand providers for focused audiences.”

AMC’s roster consists of Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC. Sapan advised traders that the providers “serve outlined audiences with curated programming.”

The AMC cabler is anchored by “The Strolling Useless” franchise and its spinoffs and status dramas together with “Higher Name Saul.” Sapan famous that the problem at current is to stability funding in linear cable that also drives the majority of the corporate’s income whereas additionally looking forward to the streaming future.

“The nicest factor for our firm that we see is that our cherished MVPD companions are embracing our linear choices and our SVOD choices,” Sapan mentioned. “And so they see us as a steady, prime quality, dependable, built-in supplier on each side of the home.”

Sapan joined Cablevision’s Rainbow Media unit in 1987 and was named president in 1995.