AMC Networks Gives Employees $1,000 for Racial Justice Donations – Variety

AMC Networks has taken the weird step of asking its U.S. workers to determine charitable organizations that sort out points associated to racial inequality to obtain a $1,000 donation from the corporate.

The corporate’s objective is to have the donations be unfold amongst organizations that workers already work with or help in different methods. It’s an effort to distribute the cash extra extensively and assist smaller organizations that work on the grassroots degree. AMC Networks has about 1,000 full-time workers within the U.S.

AMC Networks took an analogous method earlier this yr in giving workers $1,000 apiece to donate to coronavirus-related reduction efforts.

“Whereas AMC Networks has at all times prided itself on being a heat and human place to work, let’s acknowledge that the taking part in subject isn’t degree for all people,” Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Leisure Group and AMC Studios, wrote in a memo to staffers on June 1. “Let’s make it our mission to do what we will to rectify that the place we will with open hearts and minds and with sufficient power to be humble and be taught from those that expertise discrimination first hand. Let’s ship our love and compassion to these amongst us who’re hurting proper now, and pledge to help and stand with them on this second and past. We wish to hear from you.”

AMC Networks gave workers June four as a time without work for a “Day of Reflection.” The corporate additionally plans to watch a virtually nine-minute blackout throughout its 5 cable channels — AMC, SundanceTV, IFC, We TV and BBC America — on June four at 3:45 p.m. ET as a tribute to Floyd, the unarmed Black man who died Might 25 after he was restrained with a knee on his neck for practically 9 minutes by Minneapolis police. Floyd’s dying has sparked widespread protests within the U.S. and different international locations and it has led to felony prices in opposition to the 4 law enforcement officials concerned in his arrest.

AMC Networks plans to host an organization city corridor to debate social justice and inequality points on June 5.

“This can be a profound second within the historical past of our nation and, for so many, a profoundly private second as we confront racial inequality and associated points which have endured for far too lengthy,” AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan wrote in a memo to staffers this week. “In current days, like many corporations and organizations, we’re discussing not solely what we must always do to reply to and acknowledge the second we’re in, however to result in lasting change that’s wanted and lengthy overdue.”