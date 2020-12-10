AMC Networks Launches Two Streaming Outlets for Samsung Smart TVs

AMC Networks plans to launch two ad-supported streaming retailers on Samsung TV Plus, the appliance-maker’s video service for sensible TV units.

One channel, AMC Presents, will let viewers take a look at episodes of in style AMC Networks sequence, together with “The Strolling Lifeless,” “Flip,” “Halt and Catch Hearth,” “Rectify,” “Making of the Mob,” “Into the Badlands” and others. The opposite, Absolute Actuality by WEtv, focuses on actuality packages equivalent to “Bridezillas,” “Kendra on Prime,” “Joan & Melissa,” “LA Hair,” “Mary Mary,” “Platinum Weddings” and others.

Each new channels can be found at this time, and the corporate plans to launch others for Samsung TV Plus in 2021. AMC has launched comparable channels for streaming providers operated by Pluto, IMDB and Dish’s Sling.

“We’re happy to deliver our high-quality and in style authentic content material to tens of millions of Samsung clients via these channel launches on Samsung TV Plus,” stated Evan Adlman, senior vp of superior promoting and digital advert gross sales for AMC Networks, in an announcement. “The arrival of our programming on the Samsung platform is the continuation of a method we embarked upon earlier this yr to make our reveals obtainable to viewers and our promoting companions wherever they need to entry them. Samsung is a potent and significant addition to AMCN Digital, our free, ad-supported programming technique.”