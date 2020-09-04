AMC Networks Names Rafael Gomez Head of Business Affairs

Rafael Gomez is becoming a member of AMC Networks as head of enterprise affairs for the corporate’s leisure group, overseeing the event and execution of programming agreements throughout AMC, BBC America, SundanceTV, IFC and AMC Studios.

He involves AMC from NBCUniversal, the place he was most just lately senior vice chairman of enterprise affairs for streaming service Peacock, and can report back to AMC Networks chief working officer Ed Carroll. Previous to NBCU, Gomez was head of enterprise affairs for unique programming at USA Community and Syfy, and started his profession because the manufacturing lawyer on “The Workplace” and “Home, M.D.” He has additionally beforehand managed BA for “Fits” and “Royal Pains,” and is an adjunct legislation professor and Berkeley Regulation, educating leisure legislation for tv.

“Rafael brings a wealth of data and ability to this vital management function at AMC Networks,” mentioned Carroll. “His broad and deep expertise in structuring and negotiating above-the-line, licensing, rights acquisitions and different manufacturing agreements is an incredible asset as we more and more give attention to proudly owning the content material we ship to viewers by an increasing array of platforms and providers. We’re glad he’s right here. We’re additionally happy to be recognizing Scott’s notable contributions to the corporate and regular management over practically a decade with this expanded possession of the vital enterprise affairs perform round ‘The Strolling Lifeless’ universe, which is increasing in significant methods for our firm, our artistic companions and tens of millions of followers around the globe.”

Gomez will shepherd the staff that negotiates unique programming agreements for the manufacturers underneath his purview, together with offers for writers, producers, administrators and actors, plus offers with outdoors stdios and streamers.

Moreover, Scott Stein — who has been with AMC since 2012 — is being promoted to government enterprise director of the rising “The Strolling Lifeless” franchise, which the corporate sees as a key artistic precedence. Previous to AMC, Stein headed BA an operations at Harpo Movies, and had beforehand served as a TV legal professional at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris

Bernstein Trattner & Klein, representing writer-producers, actors, administrators and manufacturing firm shoppers. Stein studies to Gomez.