AMC Networks Sees Q2 Profit Tumble Amid Pandemic Conditions

AMC Networks stated the coronavirus pandemic and a considerable impairment cost contributed to a major decline in second quarter revenue, the most recent media firm to indicate the indicators of grappling with situations which have scuttled TV manufacturing and slowed the circulate of promoting.

The New York proprietor of the AMC, IFC and Sundance cable networks stated web earnings fell to $15 million, or 28 cents a share, in contrast with $128.7 million, or $2.25 a share, within the year-earlier quarter interval. Excluding one time objects, together with a $130 million impairment cost associated to its worldwide operations, adjusted earnings per share fell to $2.39 a share from $2.60 a share.

Income fell 16.3% to $646.Three million within the quarter, with income off 18% at its U.S. TV operations and down 10.3% at its worldwide enterprise and different segments.

However AMC Networks carried out higher than anticipated, as each income and earnings per share beat Wall Avenue’s estimates.

In an announcement, AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan stated the corporate is “centered on our strategic priorities and are making progress on our

main initiatives – which embody creating nice content material and monetizing that content material throughout an increasing array of platforms.” He additionally stated the corporate has “made specific progress” with subscription-video-on-demand providers that embody the horror-focused Shudder in addition to Acorn TV.