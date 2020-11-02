AMC Networks Sees Q3 Profit Drop After Revenue Slump at U.S. Networks

AMC Networks mentioned revenue within the third quarter fell after income at the corporate’s U.S. cable networks fell amid the results of the coronavirus pandemic
The New York-based firm mentioned it had web earnings of $1.17 per share, or $61.6 million, in contrast with $2.07 per share, or $116.9 million within the year-earlier interval.
The proprietor of the AMC, WE, IFC and Sundance cable networks mentioned income tumbled 9%, to $654 million from $718.6 million, largely on account of its U.S. cable shops, which noticed distribution income tumble by 18.3% and promoting fall by 15.5% AMC cited the advert shortfall to a delay within the airing of unique programming. The corporate additionally famous it took a $20 million cost associated to the write-off of programming property, although it didn’t disclose the particular content material in query.
Like different media firms, AMC Networks highlighted client curiosity in its streaming property. The corporate mentioned it expects between 5 million and 5.5 million paid subscribers by the top of the 12 months for its streaming-video providers, which embody AMC+, Shudder and Sundance, with Shudder, a service that focuses on horror content material, already profitable 1 million subscribers.
AMC Networks mentioned income at its worldwide and different operations rose 9% as extra subscribed to its streaming-video providers.
In an announcement, AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan mentioned the corporate continues “to take care of a powerful monetary profile, with a stable steadiness sheet, superb liquidity and wholesome ranges of free money move.”
