AMC Networks Sees Q3 Profit Drop After Revenue Slump at U.S. Networks

AMC Networks mentioned revenue within the third quarter fell after income at the corporate’s U.S. cable networks fell amid the results of the coronavirus pandemic

The New York-based firm mentioned it had web earnings of $1.17 per share, or $61.6 million, in contrast with $2.07 per share, or $116.9 million within the year-earlier interval.

The proprietor of the AMC, WE, IFC and Sundance cable networks mentioned income tumbled 9%, to $654 million from $718.6 million, largely on account of its U.S. cable shops, which noticed distribution income tumble by 18.3% and promoting fall by 15.5% AMC cited the advert shortfall to a delay within the airing of unique programming. The corporate additionally famous it took a $20 million cost associated to the write-off of programming property, although it didn’t disclose the particular content material in query.