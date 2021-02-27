AMC Networks Swings to Q4 Profit on Streaming Gains

AMC Networks mentioned it swung to a revenue within the fourth quarter regardless of a decline in income because it narrowed losses in its worldwide and different operations due to a rise in income from streaming-video subscriptions.

The proprietor of the AMC, Sundance and IFC cable networks mentioned internet earnings got here to $2.09 cents a share, or $94.7 million, in contrast with a lack of 15 cents a share, or $8.58 million within the year-earlier interval. Income was primarily flat at $780.3 million. The corporate is thought primarily for making TV collection like “The Strolling Useless”

Like different media firms, AMC positioned new emphasis on its means to lure subscribers to watch its rising streaming-video providers, even because it grapples with robust circumstances for its conventional companies spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. The corporate mentioned it ended 2020 with greater than six million subscribers to its varied broadband shops, which embody AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK streaming providers, representing progress of 157%.

“Our technique is offering us with sturdy tailwinds and we consider there are important and sustainable alternatives earlier than us as we proceed to reconstitute our firm,” mentioned Josh Sapan, AMC Networks’ CEO, in a ready assertion.

Income on the firm’s U.S. networks fell 3% to $571 million, owing to decreases in advert gross sales partially spurred by coronavirus-related manufacturing delays, and a decline in distribution charges. AMC mentioned it had $54 million in write-offs for programming bills, representing the majority of the 12 months’s programming write-offs, which totaled $85.5 million.

Income on the firm’s worldwide and different operations rose 7.5% to $216 million, buoyed by new streaming subscriptions.