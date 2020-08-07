AMC Networks to Develop Multiple True Crime Projects

AMC is increasing its true crime slate with expertise offers for 4 creators.

Mona Chalabi, Naomi Ekperigin, Cameron Esposito, and Jena Friedman will all work with the corporate to develop authentic true crime collection for its linear networks and streaming companies. Left/Proper and World of Marvel are on board to develop initiatives with AMC Studios distributing forthcoming true crime collection internationally.

“AMC Networks has a wealthy historical past of elevating the true crime format, presenting critically acclaimed programming made by award-winning storytellers – most notably with SundanceTV’s ‘The Preppy Homicide: Demise in Central Park,’ ‘Jonestown: Terror within the Jungle,’ and ‘The Staircase,’ amongst others,” mentioned Dan McDermott, president of authentic programming for AMC Networks’ Leisure Group and co-president of AMC Studios. “Mona, Naomi, Cameron and Jena every convey a novel perspective to the true crime dialog whereas delivering thought-provoking cultural observations and we’re thrilled to collaborate with them as we proceed to construct upon our latest, critically acclaimed successes on this area.”

Chalabi’s work has appeared in The Guardian US, The New Yorker, The New York Instances, the Tate, The Design Museum, and plenty of extra. She has written for radio and TV, together with NPR, Gimlet, “The Frankie Boyle Present” on the BBC, and Nat Geo’s “Star Speak.” In 2018, she joined the comedy panel present “The Repair” on Netflix as a knowledge professional. She can also be a producer, presenter, and co-creator of the Emmy-nominated video collection “Vagina Dispatches.”

Ekperigin’s writing credit embody “Broad Metropolis” and “Search Celebration.” She can also be a correspondent on “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and has been featured on “2 Dope Queens.” She co-hosts the podcast “{Couples} Remedy” along with her husband.

Esposito has appeared on community and cable tv in addition to in indie and large price range function movies. Her podcast, “Queery,” options interviews with LGBTQ+ luminaries together with Roxanne Homosexual, Trixie Mattel, Evan Rachel Wooden and Lena Waithe. She beforehand co-created and co-starred in “Take My Spouse.” Her most up-to-date particular was titled “Rape Jokes” and offers along with her personal sexual assault. The particular raised practically $100,000 for RAINN.

A “Each day Present” alum, Friedman spent three years as a discipline producer for Samantha Bee, John Oliver and Michael Che. She was additionally a author for “The Late Present with David Letterman.” Her one-woman present “American C**t” premiered within the Edinburgh Pageant Fringe. In her two-installment particular, “Smooth Focus” on Grownup Swim, she interviewed figures such because the “Cannibal Cop” and homicide suspect John McAfee.