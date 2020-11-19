AMC Networks to Lay Off 10% of U.S. Staff Following Strategic Shift

AMC Networks is shedding round 100 staffers, or 10% of its home worker base, in accordance to an individual aware of the matter.

The personnel discount comes within the wake of a strategic analysis that has turned the highlight to the community’s largest progress drivers — primarily, its streaming efforts. The announcement got here by means of AMC Networks CEO and president Josh Sapan, who introduced the adjustments to the corporate’s employees by way of a digital city corridor on Wednesday.

Deadline first reported the information.

Sapan stated within the firm’s third-quarter name two weeks in the past that growing income from subscription streaming companies was turning into one of its quickest areas of progress. AMC has 4 subscription on demand platforms — Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC — and is providing a brand new subscription bundle, AMC Plus, that gives ad-free programming from AMC, BBC America and different networks. Sapan expects the tip 2020 with over 4 million collective subscribers to the 4 area of interest companies and 5 million to 5.5 million complete subs when factoring in AMC Plus.

“As streaming continues to be a strong pressure shaping TV at present, we consider our choices will proceed to attraction shoppers, trying to go deeper within the content material classes that they love and establish with,” stated Sapan on Nov. 2. “And they’ll proceed to buy our choices alongside the facet, the overall leisure SVOD choices. Whereas we’re nonetheless within the early levels of progress, our progress to-date helps our conviction within the potential of these specialised SVOD choices.”

AMC Networks just isn’t the one leisure entity to enact layoffs, because the business grapples with main merger-related reorganizations in addition to the continued pandemic, which is stretching out into its ninth month. Earlier on Wednesday, NBCUniversal started implementing further layoffs throughout its leisure networks, helmed by Frances Berwick, impacting fewer than 5% of its workforce in its TV and streaming division. And in yet one more spherical of layoffs this yr, ViacomCBS let go of round 100 workers because the merger between Viacom and CBS continues to translate to streamlining — and personnel cuts — a yr after the deal’s shut.