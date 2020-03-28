AMC Networks Withdraws 2020 Financial Guidance, Citing Uncertainty Amid Coronavirus Crisis

AMC Networks is the most recent firm to warn that its monetary outlook has turn out to be inconceivable to foretell with the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing financial turmoil.

The cable programmer and media firm in an SEC submitting Friday stated it was pulling steering for the primary quarter of full 12 months of 2020, and that it’s “not offering an up to date fiscal outlook at the moment.”

“The impression of the novel coronavirus (‘COVID-19’) and measures to stop its unfold are affecting our companies in quite a lot of methods,” AMC Networks stated. “Thus far, we’ve got skilled opposed promoting gross sales impacts and suspended content material manufacturing, which has led to delays within the creation and availability of a few of our tv programming.”

The corporate added, “At the moment, we can’t predict the length of and diploma to which provide and demand for our services, together with promoting, can be affected. This makes it difficult for administration to estimate the longer term efficiency of our companies, notably over the close to to medium time period. Nonetheless, the COVID-19 pandemic may have an opposed impression on our enterprise, outcomes of operations and monetary situation, together with through the close to to medium time period.”

For the fourth quarter of 2019, AMC Networks income of $785 million, up 1.6% from the year-ago interval, topping Wall Road expectations. Adjusted working earnings fell 8.7% to $200 million. The corporate swung to a $8.6 million internet loss, which included write-downs of $107 million within the Worldwide and Different division and $11 million in restructuring expenses.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, the corporate had $816 million of money and money equivalents. AMC stated it at the moment has entry to a dedicated $500 million revolving credit score facility.

AMC’s cable networks embrace AMC, WE television, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV. The enterprise contains the AMC Studios tv manufacturing enterprise; worldwide programming operations; and subscription streaming providers Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC (City Film Channel).