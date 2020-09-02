AMC, Regal Reopening California Movie Theaters in San Diego

San Diego is the primary main California market in California to see indoor film theaters reopening with the AMC Cinemas and Regal Cinemas chains again in enterprise this weekend.

AMC is reopening seven of its 9 websites in San Diego County on Friday, a spokesman stated. A rep for Regal stated the chain has set a Wednesday reopening for 9 of its San Diego multiplexes together with three in Northern California — two in El Dorado County and in Sonora, the county seat of Tuolumne County.

The reopenings are coming with Warner Bros. planning to launch its oft-delayed Christopher Nolan thriller “Tenet” in U.S. theaters on Thursday. Home enterprise was modest in the course of the previous weekend with about 62% of theaters open and “New Mutants” main with $7 million at 2,412 areas.

Practically the entire nation’s film theaters closed in mid-March as a result of COVID-19 pandemic and California is holding most of its film theaters closed for now. Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced on Aug. 28 that 87% of the state’s inhabitants, or 38 of the 58 counties (together with Los Angeles and Orange), had been in the “purple” tier or “widespread” tier. The purple designation implies that greater than 8% of exams are coming again constructive and there are greater than seven new circumstances day by day per 100,000 residents.

San Diego, nonetheless, is one in every of 9 counties in “crimson tier” or “substantial” counties with 4% to 7% charges of constructive exams and 4 to seven information circumstances day by day. That designation permits film theaters to start operations with capability restricted to 25% or 100 individuals, whichever is much less.

Counties should keep in every tier for at the least three weeks earlier than they’ll transfer to a much less restrictive tier in California. They’ll solely be eligible to maneuver to a much less restrictive tier if their numbers present enchancment for at the least two weeks.

The information was first reported by Deadine Hollywood.