AMC Releases ‘The Walking Lifeless’ Extended 10th Season Trailer (Roundup)

In immediately’s TV information roundup, AMC launched a trailer for “The Walking Lifeless,” and HBO introduced a premiere date for Nick Bilton’s “Pretend Well-known” documentary.

DATES

“Pretend Well-known” will debut on HBO and HBO Max on Feb. 2. The documentary movie, by first-time director and know-how journalist Nick Bilton, follows three small-time influencers as they try and develop their followings and explores what it means to be well-known within the digital age. Watch a trailer beneath.

TruTV introduced it should premiere the restricted prank collection “Double Cross with Blake Griffin” on March 19, with back-to-back episodes at 5:30 and 6 p.m. The ultimate two episodes of the collection, which stars the titular basketball participant conspiring with individuals who too-often discover themselves the victims of pranks getting their revenge, will air the next night time, March 20, on the identical occasions.

TruTV additionally introduced that “Huge Trick Vitality,” a magic actuality collection, will premiere April 22 at 10:30 p.m. This collection follows grasp magicians and long-time mates Chris Ramsay, Eric Leclerc, Wes Barker and Alex Boyer as they shock and awe unsuspecting spectators — and one another — with magic tips.

TBS introduced its new comedy collection “Chad” will premiere April 6 at 10:30 p.m. and the animated comedy “American Dad” Season 16 will premiere April 19 at 10 p.m. “Chad” stars “Saturday Night time Dwell” alum Nasim Pedrad as a highschool freshman boy on a mission to turn out to be common, all of the whereas enduring his mother’s new courting life and reconciling along with his Persian identification. “American Dad” facilities on a brilliant patriotic CIA agent (voiced by Seth MacFarlane who applies the identical drastic measures utilized in his job to his house life. Watch a trailer for “Chad” beneath.

FIRST LOOKS

AMC launched an prolonged trailer for the 10th season of “The Walking Lifeless,” which returns with new episodes Feb. 25 on streaming service AMC Plus, and linearly Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. This season finds the survivors of the Whisperers in a state of vulnerability, questioning the state of their group and struggling to search out energy to persevere. Visitor stars on this new batch of episodes embrace Robert Patrick and Hilarie Burton Morgan, whereas Okea Eme-Akwari will co-star. The present is produced by AMC Studios and government produced by Scott M. Gimple, Angela Kang, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert, Greg Nicotero, Joseph Incaprera and Denise Huth. Watch the trailer beneath.

STREAMING

The CW introduced its streaming app is now obtainable on good TV platform VIZIO SmartCast. By the app, VIZIO SmartCast customers could have entry to the newest episodes from the community’s primetime programming, corresponding to “Riverdale,” in addition to full seasons of “Batwoman,” “Nancy Drew” and DC’s “Stargirl” and CW Seed’s acquired library titles from “90210” to “Schitt’s Creek.”

PODCASTS

Following the Jan. 26 premiere of “Actual Sports activities with Bryant Gumbel” on HBO, a companion podcast collection entitled “The Actual Sports activities Podcast” will launch wherever podcasts might be discovered. Host Max Gershberg, a “Actual Sports activities” phase producer, will dive into the present’s behind-the-scenes particulars and provide extra interviews and particular excerpts in every podcast episode. Two episodes can be launched every month: one which expands on a latest episode and one other that delves into the archives.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Allison Janney, Dana Bash and Greatest Coast can be on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell,” whereas “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” will characteristic Shaquille O’Neal, Alison Brie and Pa Salieu. Sen. Bernie Sanders, Abby Phillip and Sarah Thawer can be visitors on “Late Night time With Seth Meyers.”