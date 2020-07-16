AMC Studios, Movistar Plus Team for Alejandro Amenabar’s First Series – Variety

Signaling one of many greatest offers ever struck by a U.S. firm on a single Spanish drama collection, AMC Studios and Spanish pay TV/SVOD operator Movistar Plus are partnering on the manufacturing and distribution of a sunken treasure journey collection from Academy Award winner Alejandro Amenábar (“The Others,” “The Sea Inside”).

Impressed by the Spanish graphic novel “The Treasure of the Black Swan,” the as-yet-untitled collection will premiere in 2021 on AMC within the U.S., Canada, U.Okay., Latin America and the Caribbean in addition to on Movistar Plus in Spain.

The six-part thriller is produced in collaboration with unbiased manufacturing home Mod Producciones, whose head, Fernando Bovaira, has produced all of Amenábar’s motion pictures from his second function, 1997’s “Open Your Eyes.”

That includes a global forged, set on either side of the Atlantic, and within the near-present day however with flashbacks to 1804, the collection additionally weighs in as one of the formidable and costly reveals ever made out of Spain.

It additionally marks the primary TV challenge for Amenábar, who wrote the screenplay together with his common writing associate Antonio Hernández. The duo paired up on Amenabar’s “Whereas at Struggle,” Movistar Plus’ first authentic collection. Amenábar will direct all six episodes of the collection, which is scheduled to enter manufacturing this summer season.

The graphic novel was impressed by a five-year authorized battle, ending in 2012, between the Spanish authorities and Odyssey Marine Exploration, a Florida-based treasure looking firm, which found a 17-ton trove of silver cash in a sunken wreck, which it nicknamed the Black Swan, on the backside of the Atlantic Ocean.

Valued at as much as $500 million, which might make it the most important shipwreck haul in historical past, the treasure, the Spanish authorities argued, was from Nuestra Señora de las Mercedes, a 36-gun Spanish frigate that sank off the coast of Portugal in 1804, following an engagement with 4 British navy ships, and so belonged to Spain.

In Amenábar’s collection, Alex Ventura, a younger and inexperienced Spanish diplomat, comes by probability to go up a mission to recuperate a superb sunken treasure trove found by adventurer Frank Wild whom, the plot synopsis runs, “travels the world plundering objects of widespread heritage from the depths of the ocean.”

Teaming with Lucía, a combative public official, and Jonas Pierce, described as an excellent American lawyer, Alex “units out on the journey of a lifetime, discovering the significance of affection, friendship and dedication to at least one’s beliefs,” the official synopsis concludes.

“This challenge is uniquely a Spanish/American story impressed by actual life occasions that at occasions appear extra unbelievable than fiction — replete with courtroom drama, worldwide intrigue and even the most important recovered sunken treasure in historical past,” mentioned Ed Carroll, COO at AMC Networks, who known as the collection a “world high-stakes journey.”

“This settlement is a extremely related landmark not solely for Movistar Plus but additionally for the Spanish audiovisual business,” added Sergio Oslé, president of Movistar Plus.

Oslé added: “We’re aligning ourselves with one of many best producers of high quality fiction on a world scale with whom we share the need to reinforce our tales and distribute them to the best potential variety of territories.”

For AMC Studios, the partnership, its first with Movistar Plus, offers it entry to and possession of a banner challenge from Spain which is proving — if Netflix High 10s from territories all over the world are something to go by — to be the nationwide drama manufacturing power, together with the U.Okay., whose collection are most in demand amongst audiences all over the world.

With the AMC Studios partnership, Movistar Plus good points the chance — that, in some methods, solely U.S. corporations can convey to the desk — of constructing a collection at a scale desired by Movistar’s high expertise, resembling Amenábar, with whom Movistar is seeking to kind long-term relationships.

AMC additionally affords Movistar Plus the chance to leverage a associate’s world distribution energy at a time when the pay TV firm is reaping acclaim and audiences for its collection in Spain and now courting extra secure distribution shops for them overseas.

That types one of many rationales behind Buendía Estudios, Telefonica’s soon-to-launch three way partnership with Spanish broadcast community group Atresmedia, which is seeking to produce high-end collection for third events, principally world streaming platforms.