AMC Theaters to Close All Cinemas for Up to 3 Months



UPDATE: AMC Theaters, The us’s greatest movie cinema chain, will shut its nearly 700 locations all through the USA for a minimum of six to 12 weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company launched Monday.

AMC’s announcement comes on the heels of Regal Cinemas’ earlier announcement that it was as soon as moreover final down briefly to help gradual the unfold of COVID-19.

Completely different theater chains who suspended operation Monday include the Landmark, Harkins Theaters, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Exhibit Cinemas, and Bow Tie Cinemas

Our earlier file follows.

[poilib element=”accentDivider”]

With the intention to gradual the unfold of coronavirus, AMC Theaters launched that it’s lowering functionality in every of its auditoriums by a minimal of 50%, from Saturday, March 14 through April 30.

AMC will cap price ticket product sales for every showtime in every of its theatre’s auditoriums to a part of the usual functionality. In auditoriums with better than 500 seats, AMC will extra cap price ticket product sales to a most of 250.

In keeping with Time restrict, AMC is the first theater chain to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and, as a very powerful theater chain throughout the nation, could also be actively complying with “all native authorities’ directives on get collectively and is extra lowering the provision of tickets to agree to any current or long term federal, state or native governmental order.”

Each theaters’ effectively being and safety cleaning protocols have moreover been enhanced “to make sure that at least one time in keeping with hour inside an AMC improvement, the theatre group is cleaning prime contact stage areas, along with kiosks, counter tops, restroom areas, glass, handrails and doorknobs.”

[widget path=”global/article/imagegallery” parameters=”albumSlug=every-delayed-movie-due-to-coronavirus-so-far&captions=true”]

Within the meantime, a handful of movies have had their releases not on time, along with F9, No time to Die, Mulan, and further. Furthermore, many TV and film productions had been shut down due to concerns over coronavirus. To look our working document of displays and flicks which had been halted, click on on proper right here.

For additional on this swiftly evolving state of affairs, check out what a big movie studio govt instructed IGN about what to anticipate subsequent for movement footage in 2020…

[ignvideo url=”https://www.ign.com/videos/2020/03/13/how-coronavirus-delays-are-impacting-2020-movies-ign-now”]

Keep it locked into IGN for the whole latest data from the leisure worldwide referring to COVID-19.

[poilib element=”accentDivider”]

Matt Fowler is a writer for IGN and a member of the Television Critics Affiliation. Apply him on Twitter at @TheMattFowler and Fb at Fb.com/MattBFowler.

