AMC Theatres Charging 15 Cents a Ticket on First Day of Reopening

AMC Theatres has simply endured one of probably the most traumatic intervals in its hundred-year historical past. Because the theater chain appears to reopen 100 of its places on Aug. 20 after shutting them down final spring through the coronavirus pandemic, it has hit on a novel technique to deliver again audiences whereas paying tribute to its previous. For at some point solely, tickets on the theaters will promote for 15 cents, roughly the equal of what it value to look at a film in 1920. That’s the yr that the corporate’s founders, the Dubinsky Brothers, started operations with a single film display screen in Kansas Metropolis, Missouri. After all, the films that folks will have the ability to purchase tickets to see received’t be new blockbusters. They are going to be legacy titles comparable to “Black Panther” and “The Empire Strikes Again.”

AMC is embarking on a phased reopening of its theaters in the US, with the objective of having roughly two thirds of its greater than 600 places operational in time for the Sept. three launch of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet.” That doesn’t embrace venues in main markets comparable to New York and Los Angeles, the place officers haven’t authorized reopening cinemas on account of public well being considerations.

Beginning August 21, the chain will present a quantity of older movies, comparable to a tenth anniversary version of “Inception,” in addition to “Again to the Future,” “Ghostbusters,” and “Grease” for $5 a ticket.

The few new films which can be opening upfront of “Tenet,” such because the Russell Crowe thriller “Unhinged” and “The New Mutants,” will carry 2020 costs of roughly $10, relying on the market.

The theater chain can be providing incentives to members of its subscription program, AMC Stubs A-Record, by giving them a $10 credit score to make use of via the top of October. It is usually pledging to not enhance costs on the subscription service via June 2021. This system allows customers to see as much as three films a month for between $20 and $25.

AMC has additionally instituted new cleansing measures, and is conserving its venues at restricted capability so company can social distance. Each staff and viewers members might be required to put on masks.

The primary spherical of openings consists of theaters in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Las Vegas, St. Louis, and different markets.