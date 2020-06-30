AMC Theatres Delays Reopening as Coronavirus Spreads, ‘Tenet’ Pushed – Variety

AMC Theatres, the world’s largest exhibition chain, is pushing again its reopening by two weeks.

The transfer comes as coronavirus charges proceed to rise in america, the place AMC has the majority of its operations, and after Hollywood blockbusters such as “Tenet” and “Mulan” delayed their launch by a number of weeks. AMC mentioned it now expects to open 450 of its greater than 600 theaters on July 30. It hopes to be basically totally operational by early August.

“Tenet,” a sci-fi thriller from Christopher Nolan, is slated to open on August 12. “Mulan,” a live-action remake of the animated hit, will debut on August 21. Different movies scheduled to launch this summer season embrace Russell Crowe’s thriller “Unhinged” on July 31 and Sony’s rom-com “The Damaged Hearts Gallery” on Aug. 7.

AMC had initially deliberate on reopening on July 15. It’s potential these plans could possibly be foiled but once more. Main markets such as New York Metropolis and Los Angeles have but to permit cinemas to reopen and studios are hesitant about distributing motion pictures in theaters with out these cities, each of which account for a significant proportion of field workplace revenues. Complicating issues is the truth that states such as Florida and Texas which have taken an accelerated method to reopening their companies have additionally suffered from surging charges of coronavirus infections.

AMC introduced that it’s implementing new security and cleansing procedures earlier this month, which it mentioned would assist preserve its theaters freed from COVID-19. Nonetheless, the corporate impressed fierce blowback when CEO Adam Aron mentioned it will not pressure patrons to put on masks in states the place it wasn’t legally required as a result of it needed to contain getting dragged right into a political controversy. The theater chain later backtracked and mentioned it will require ticket-buyers to put on masks.

“We proceed to commit extraordinary assets into our plan to function our theatres with a hyper dedication to the protection and well being of our company and associates,” Aron mentioned in an announcement.

AMC operates in 14 international locations in Europe and the Center East. It expects its roughly 1,000 international places to be again in enterprise by early August.