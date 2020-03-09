AMC Theatres Hires Mark Pearson as Chief Strategy Officer

AMC Leisure has named Mark Pearson its chief technique officer, a newly created position that can deal with streaming partnerships.

Pearson, who joins the corporate from 20th Century Fox, will probably be based mostly in Los Angles and can report back to AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron. In his new place, Pearson will probably be liable for main technique, enterprise improvement, alliances and partnerships. His preliminary focus will probably be on forging alliances with streaming providers that would profit AMC’s theater chains in the US, Europe and the Center East.

“Mark is media-world savvy, has intensive technique and enterprise improvement expertise and is very regarded inside the Hollywood group,” Aron mentioned in a press release. “He’s the right individual to assist AMC proceed to innovate and create alternatives that profit our current studio companions, rising streaming energy homes, our prospects and our shareholders. His appreciable expertise within the SVOD house will vastly assist AMC to create partnerships with streaming providers together with these from each established and rising gamers.”

Pearson labored at 20th Century Fox for 15 years, most not too long ago serving as govt VP of enterprise improvement, operations and technique. Previous to that, he was at Common Photos, working intently with studio administration and distribution companions.

“As an avid moviegoer, I’m thrilled to hitch AMC at this transformative time for the business,” Pearson mentioned. “I’m wanting ahead to serving to Adam and the AMC staff set strategic course and determine development alternatives that can prolong AMC’s market management. AMC has an extended historical past of innovation and I’m excited to proceed that innovation by means of strategic partnerships and alliances that can add worth for all stakeholders and audiences.”