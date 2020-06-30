AMC Theatres No Longer Opening In The Middle Of July

We proceed to commit extraordinary sources into our plan to function our theatres with a hyper dedication to the protection and well being of our company and associates, notably in the USA by means of our new AMC Protected & Clear initiative. Our theatre normal managers throughout the U.S. began working full time once more right this moment and are again of their theatres gearing as much as get their buildings absolutely prepared just some weeks from now for moviegoers. That pleased day, after we can welcome company again into most of our U.S. theatres, will likely be Thursday, July 30.