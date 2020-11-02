AMC Theatres Plans to Raise $47 Million to Avoid Bankruptcy

Embattled cinema chain AMC Leisure Holdings is elevating $47.7 million in money to keep open, in accordance to a Securities and Alternate Fee submitting printed Monday.

Shares of the corporate had been down 3.4% to $2.28 in buying and selling Monday. The corporate is about to report quarterly earnings Monday afternoon.

The S3 submitting, which seeks to promote $20 million shares at a worth of $2.39 per share, mentioned the dangers embrace “the influence of the COVID-19 virus on us, the movement image exhibition trade and the financial system normally, ongoing fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic” and “our potential to get hold of further liquidity and our potential to proceed as a going concern.”

The beleaguered chain warned on Oct. 20 that it might have to file for Chapter 11 chapter if it can’t get hold of further sources of liquidity. The corporate made that disclosure as a part of a separate fairness distribution settlement with Citigroup International Markets and Goldman Sachs to promote up to 15 million class A shares. AMC raised $54 million in September by an identical settlement with Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

On Oct. 2, credit standing company S&P warned that the AMC was at risk of defaulting on its debt due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. S&P downgraded the corporate’s credit standing from CCC+ to CCC-, shifting into the junk bond class, and cited the continuing struggles within the exhibition trade. Main studios have been delaying high-profile releases in North America within the wake of a downbeat efficiency by Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” — which has taken in solely $54 million in 9 weeks amid reluctance by many moviegoers to attend.

In the course of the previous weekend, the Focus Options-Amblin horror film “Come Play,” debuted with solely simply $3.15 million from 2,183 screens, sufficient to lead the sleepy home field workplace chart. New York Metropolis, Los Angeles and San Francisco stay closed due to the well being disaster, and plenty of reopened exhibitors are limiting hours.