AMC Theatres Reverses Course, Will Require Guests to Wear Masks – Variety

AMC Theatres has reversed course and would require all of its visitors to put on masks when it reopens subsequent month. The about-face comes after AMC chief Adam Aron spurred a deluge of criticism and controversy when he informed Variety that mask-wearing can be inspired however not mandated in states the place it was not a requirement.

“We didn’t need to be drawn right into a political controversy,” Aron informed Variety. “We thought it is likely to be counterproductive if we compelled masks carrying on these individuals who consider strongly that it’s not mandatory. We predict that the overwhelming majority of AMC visitors shall be carrying masks. Once I go to an AMC function, I’ll definitely be carrying a masks and main by instance.”

Aron’s feedback got here as AMC was unveiling new security procedures that it argues will assist hold its theaters freed from COVID-19. The exhibitor has been shuttered since March when coronavirus first hit the U.S. On Friday, AMC introduced that though its rivals, akin to Regal and Cinemark, had related insurance policies concerning face masks, it had made an error.

“This announcement prompted an intense and instant outcry from our prospects, and it’s clear from this response that we didn’t go far sufficient on the utilization of masks,” the corporate stated. “At AMC Theatres, we predict it’s completely essential that we hear to our visitors. Accordingly, and with the total help of our scientific advisors, we’re reversing course and are altering our visitor masks coverage. As we reopen theaters, we now would require that every one AMC visitors nationwide put on masks as they enter and revel in motion pictures at our theaters. The pace with which AMC moved to revise our masks insurance policies is a mirrored image of our dedication to the protection and well being of our visitors.”

Even earlier than the coverage change was introduced, AMC required its workers to put on masks and have their temperatures checked. Aron’s feedback about not wanting to wade right into a political controversy had the alternative impact — they had been roundly criticized on social media, with some folks on Twitter and Fb calling for a boycott of AMC.

AMC says that 450 of its greater than 600 venues will resume operations on July 15. The theater chain expects to be virtually totally operational by the point that Disney’s “Mulan” debuts on July 24 and Warner Bros.’ “Tenet” bows on July 31.