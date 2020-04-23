AMC Theatres Sued by Florida Landlord for Not Paying Rent – Variety

AMC Theatres was sued on Wednesday for failing to pay the April hire to the homeowners of a shopping center in Hialeah, Fla.

AMC knowledgeable landlords final month that it could not be paying hire as a result of all of its theaters are closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Palm Springs Mile Associates, Ltd., filed swimsuit in federal courtroom in Miami, alleging that AMC had didn’t pay the $52,153.87 month-to-month hire on the AMC Hialeah 12. The swimsuit contends that the breach of contract has triggered a requirement for fast fee of the steadiness of the lease.

The swimsuit seeks in extra of $7.5 million in damages.

“The Landlord acknowledges the challenges posed by COVID-19, together with by itself enterprise,” the lawsuit states. “Below the categorical phrases and provisions of the Lease and Warranty, nevertheless, Defendant is obligated to pay Rent and that obligation just isn’t excused.”

The swimsuit additionally states that the pandemic doesn’t set off the “pressure majeure” provision of the lease.

AMC shut down its theaters worldwide on March 17, and has stated it expects to stay closed at the least by means of the top of June. The corporate not too long ago introduced a $500 million bond providing as a way to shore up its funds, and stated the providing would assist it keep solvent by means of a possible reopening in November.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis convened a job pressure this week to advise the state on reopening the economic system. DeSantis has imposed a stay-at-home order, which expires on April 30.

In neighboring Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp has introduced that theaters might reopen starting subsequent Monday, although it doesn’t seem that any theaters but intend to take action.

Six Southern states, together with Georgia and Florida, have been coordinating their reopening technique, however DeSantis has to this point not indicated that theaters will be capable to reopen there.

“You possibly can announce these issues, however are folks going to have faith in popping out or not?” DeSantis requested at a press convention on Wednesday.