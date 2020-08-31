AMC to Sell Off Baltic Theaters for $77 Million

AMC Leisure is promoting off 9 of its Baltic theaters in a €65 million ($77 million) deal.

The corporate mentioned Monday that it has signed a deal to promote 9 venues throughout Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia — cinemas AMC took on as a part of its $929 million acquisition of Nordic Cinema Group in 2017. UP Make investments, homeowners of a Baltics cinema group, will purchase all 9 cinemas.

AMC president and CEO Adam Aron mentioned the Baltics settlement marks “yet one more daring and decisive motion taken, on the heels of our capital elevating in April and debt restructuring and capital elevating in July, to bolster our liquidity and strengthen our stability sheet at a transaction a number of that underscores the inherent worth of our theatre portfolio and resilience of our enterprise.”

Aron added, “We proceed to be inspired by attendance ranges at theatres which have reopened in Europe, the place primarily all theatres are open, and within the U.S., the place nearly 300 theatres are at the moment open for enterprise.”

The manager mentioned “rising client confidence” in AMC’s cleansing and security protocols proceed to generate elevated attendance and meals and beverage spend.

The settlement calls for AMC to obtain roughly half of the sale proceeds on signing and the stability upon closing in every nation after antitrust decision within the coming months.

AMC’s monetary viability has been known as into query throughout the coronavirus disaster, which has crippled the enterprise. The corporate not too long ago renegotiated its sizable debt with a bond change, which it says will give it the liquidity it wants to keep in operation via the general public well being disaster. AMC Leisure misplaced $561.2 million throughout its second quarter. Revenues on the firm topped out at $18.9 million, down 98% from a yr in the past.