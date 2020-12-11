AMC Warns Theater Chain Will Run Out of Cash in Early 2021

AMC Theatres, the world’s largest cinema chain, has issued a sobering warning because the coronavirus pandemic stretches into winter: We’re operating out of cash.

In an SEC submitting on Friday, the struggling movie show firm warned its assets could also be drained as early as subsequent month. “Within the absence of further liquidity, the Firm anticipates that present money assets shall be depleted throughout January 2021,” the corporate wrote.

AMC Theatres additionally mentioned that it has accomplished a debt providing of $100 million from funding agency Mudrick Capital Administration. AMC has already deferred greater than $400 million of hire obligations to 2021. But the cinema circuit estimates that it’s going to require no less than $750 million of further liquidity to remain afloat amid a spike in coronavirus circumstances. Mounting to its challenges, AMC says the delay of main films and the shift of some to on-line streaming platforms has introduced the movie exhibition neighborhood with much more obstacles.

“These challenges have been exacerbated by the announcement by Warner Bros. that its whole studio movie slate for 2021 will transfer to simultaneous launch, which can end result in different studios adopting an identical technique,” the submitting mentioned.

AMC was referring to Warner Bros. latest announcement that its whole 2021 slate — 17 movies in complete, together with potential blockbusters like “Dune,” “The Matrix” and “Within the Heights” — will land on the streaming service HBO Max the identical day as their theatrical releases. Exhibitors are involved the hybrid technique, which the studio calls a “distinctive one-year plan” in response to the pandemic, will negatively have an effect on ticket gross sales and have an irreversible affect on shopper habits as a result of folks could have the choice to look at new films from the consolation of their couches. Warner Bros. has been the one studio to institute such a sweeping change. Nevertheless, Disney mentioned Thursday that the animated film “Raya and the Final Dragon” will premiere on Disney Plus for a premium value similtaneously it opens in theaters this spring.

With film theaters nonetheless closed in main cities like New York and Los Angeles, AMC says attendance dropped 92% in October and November in comparison with the identical interval final 12 months. As of Nov. 30, 404 of AMC’s 594 U.S. theaters are open, with capped seating capability and restricted hours of operation. Internationally, 108 of its 359 places have resumed enterprise, additionally with managed attendance ranges and lowered showtimes. Abroad venues have seen an identical decline in foot site visitors.

AMC estimates that if attendance doesn’t considerably enhance in 2021, the corporate would require greater than $750 million to maintain its theaters open.

“It is extremely tough to foretell when theatre attendance ranges will normalize, which we anticipate will rely on the widespread availability and use of efficient vaccines for the coronavirus,” the corporate wrote.