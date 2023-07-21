AMC’s Plan To Charge More For Better Seats At The Movies Has Been Scrapped:

AMC is giving up on its plan to charge more for seats in different parts of the theater. But the higher prices for center-middle seats at theaters where AMC has been testing the idea will stay in place this weekend, when “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” are expected to bring in a lot of people.

AMC Theaters announced on Thursday that it is ending its “Sightline” tiered seat pricing pilot, which it started earlier this year. In this pilot, moviegoers who sat near the front of the theater right next to the screen paid less over a ticket than those who chose more appealing seats within the middle of the theater.

The Biggest Movie Theater Chain In Word Bring It’s New Pricing System Within US And Canada:

In February, the biggest movie theater chain in the world said it would bring its tiered price system to screens within the US as well as Canada. In a statement released on Thursday, the company said it is leaving the Sightline program.

In The End People Are Not Ready To Pay Extra For Seat:

The test didn’t give the answers that were hoped for. Some people didn’t want to pay for the more expensive positions, as well as the company didn’t see much or any growth in sales of cheaper front-row tickets.

The trial showed that movie fans, unlike people who go to concerts or sports games, aren’t ready to pay more for the best seats or sit in less desirable places for less money.

Company Want To Start The Testing Once More At The End Of 2023:

“AMC will start testing its the latest seating idea in late 2023,” the company said. “Guests will be able to lay back and relax in large, comfortable lounge-style sitting areas.

The slope of the chairs will additionally render it more pleasurable when viewing movies from these places in the front row, nearest to the screen.

The company’s “Sightline” price plan was announced in February, and it was tried out in a few places in three U.S. areas. People paid more for “Preferred Sightline” seats, which were the best ones in the theater.

The program also cut the prices of seats that people didn’t like as much, like people sitting in the first row of a theater.

The change comes during a slow summer big season for the movie theater business. And theaters are hoping that people will go see “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” this weekend, which are both coming out.

Spokeswoman For AMC Stated That This Program Conclude With In August:

A spokeswoman for AMC said that the test would conclude sometime in August. But the company wants to begin a new test with seats in the front row, which often don’t sell.

Later this year, AMC said it would get rid of the standard front-row seats as well as exchange them with “large, comfortable, lounge-style seating areas that will enable people to lay all the way back.”

AMC Already Raised Prices At Their Snack Shops:

After slowly raising prices at their snack shops, AMC and other movie groups are now focusing more on their seats to bring in more money.

For example, multiplexes are pulling customers more and more toward paying more for tickets to movies with extra-large screens or better sound systems.

Shares Of AMC Entertainment Dropped By The 1% On Thursday:

On Thursday, shares of AMC Entertainment dropped by less than 1%. The stock has gone up over 5 percent this year, which is less than the market as a whole.

Some viewers prefer certain seats in the middle of the theater, which are called Preferred Sightline seats. Value Sightline seats, on the other hand, are usually in the front row.

Peoples Are Not Ready To Buy Front Row Seats:

The company said that the program would come to an end in a few weeks at all of the sites that took part. despite the fact that prices were lower, most people who went to the movies didn’t want to sit within the front row during the test program.

The company additionally discovered that most viewers still chose their favorite spots, even when the prices went up.

Regal And Other Movie Houses Do Not Charge More For Better Seat:

The company also said that the change is to make sure that AMC’s ticket prices stay low enough to compete. Like Regal, other movie houses don’t charge more for better seats.

The theater group said that it will now try out front-row seats with more comfy chairs in a few places in the US later this year.

If You Are Purchasing Front Row Seat Then You Are Going To Pay Less $2:

Even though AMC said that the price changes didn’t make people less likely to sit within the front or middle rows, that doesn’t change the reality that sightline pricing was very disliked. At the moment, if you sit in the front row of a movie theater, you pay about $2 less than if you sat anywhere else in the theater.

That sounds good, but if you wanted the best seats, which are usually within the middle of the final three rows, you would have to pay $2 more than everybody else.

If You Are An AMC A-List Member Still You Have To Pay Extra For Better Seat:

Even if you’re an AMC A-List member who pays more than $25 a month for perks, you still have to pay extra if you would like to go to the movies alongside a friend as well as sit within the best seats.

That’s wrong even before you think about how expensive it already is to go to the shows. This pricing plan was viewed as a way for the rich to separate themselves from the poor, and even famous people spoke out against the new price hike.

Few Movies Coming In Summer:

This summer, big movies like “The Flash” and “Indiana Jones” haven’t done well at the box office, which hasn’t helped AMC get more people to go to the movies.

Barbie, Oppenheimer, Haunted Mansion, as well as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem are all movies that could be big hits in the next few years.

A good box office and a good time at the movies can only help more movies do well. There is no set release date for the forthcoming price plan, but late 2023 can’t come soon enough for our pockets.