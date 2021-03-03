AMD Announces Mid-Range Radeon RX 6700 XT for PC Gaming

With Nvidia launching its RTX 3060 early last week, it was inevitable that AMD respond in the same way. And it has done so with its own mid-range graphics card that we present below.

The fact is that AMD has just introduced the Radeon RX 6700 XT, a new mid-range graphics card that aims to offer games that run at 1080p and 1440p with high refresh rates. This model has 40 compute units, 12 GB of DDR6 video memory, 2.424 MHz gaming clock and 96 MB of Infinity cache. Comparatively, it is a direct competitor, as the Nvidia RTX 3060 features 3584 Cuda Cores, a native base of 1,320MHz and 1,777 boost clocks, as well as 12GB of DDR6 video memory.

Moreover, the Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card also features dual axial fans with a zero RPM mode for cool and quiet operation. And on the back, you’ll find DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 ports, so this GPU is capable of boosting a 4K gaming experience and up to 120 FPS.

Likewise, AMD has promised that its card will run games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Cyberpunk 2077 at higher frame rates than the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti. And as they say, it will do better even than the Nvidia RTX 3070.

In any case, you should know that the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT will be available on March 18, 2021 at a price of $ 479 (probably an equal or similar amount in euros).

Focusing on AMD today, but changing the subject slightly, remember that the company also recently announced the new Ryzen 5000 series laptop microprocessors. You can read more about that topic here.