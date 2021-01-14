AMD announces Ryzen 5000 series laptop microprocessors

AMD has announced its latest batch of Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors for gaming laptops and notebooks.

Bringing the Zen 3 core to portable devices, AMD announced a trio of Ryzen 5000 processors, including the Ryzen 7 5800U, Ryzen 9 5900HX, and Ryzen 9 5980HX.

Starting with AMD’s flagship Ryzen 7 5800U, it’s an 8-core, 16-thread processor with a maximum boost clock of 4.4GHz. According to AMD, the Ryzen 7 5800U far outperforms Intel’s latest 11th Gen Core i7-1185G7 by 44% in Adobe Premier video encoding and 39% in Blender 3D Ray Tracing.

Additionally, AMD has announced a new line of high-end HX series notebook CPUs, unlocked for overclocking. With them, the intention is to offer desktop-like performance for portable devices. The first HX series processors that we will see include the Ryzen 9 5900HX and Ryzen 9 5980HX.

The Ryzen 9 5900HX is an 8-core, 16-thread processor with a 4.6Ghz boost clock and 20MB cache. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 9 5980HX boasts 8 cores and 16 threads, a 4.8GHz Boost clock, and 20MB of cache.

Additionally, all Ryzen 5000 Series portable processors get an injection of RDNA 2 found in the latest graphics cards from AMD, as well as the chips that power the Xbox Series X and PS5. To demonstrate how much more powerful its integrated graphics are, AMD showed how these processors allow Horizon Zero Dawn to run at 1080p and over 100 fps.

Without a doubt, a great advance in order to increasingly equate portable systems with desktop computers. With all that that entails at the level of comfort for the user.

