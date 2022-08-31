AMD is not afraid of the semiconductor crisis and confirms a positive change in its production

The company led by Lisa Su had already predicted that component shortages would ease around this time.

During the last few months, the technology sector has been experiencing a unprecedented crisis. The lack of material, production problems and other logistical complications have caused some companies to resort to the most unlikely methods to obtain chips. However, since AMD prepare to leave behind this turbulent time.

From an AMD point of view, we have dramatically increased our overall capacityLisa SuSo says the CEO of the company, Lisa Suin the presentation of the range of processors Ryzen 7000. Because, in the question and answer session, the public could not avoid expressing their fears about a launch that could come face to face with the current component crisis. However, the CEO took the opportunity to share some of the most positive forecasts for AMD (via PC Gamer).

“It’s true that if you look at the last 18 months, there have been a number of problems, whether it’s capacity constraints or logistics,” Su begins. “From AMD’s point of view, we have dramatically increased our overall capacity, in terms of wafers, as well as substrates and back-ends. So with our release of Zen 4, we do not expect restrictions of supply”.

All of this, coupled with a current glut of chips, makes us dream of an end to component shortages, which could facilitate production both computer parts and latest generation consoles. If you are curious about the new range of CPUs from AMD, which dates its launch for the next September 27thwe encourage you to take a look at all the details of the presentation.

