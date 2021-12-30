AMD is surprised by the success of the PS5 and Xbox Series, and anticipates an even greater demand in the future

Resource shortages have made console production difficult, but AMD expects it to be resolved in 2023.

The new generation of consoles has fascinated a large part of the gaming community, but its commercial evolution has encountered an insurmountable obstacle: component shortage. And the panorama does not augur a near stability, because AMD, one of the most important technology manufacturers in the world, considers that this problem will last until 2023.

I think the console business and its cycle has been incredibleLisa SuBut all is not lost, as AMD returns to star in key estimates in the development of PS5 and Xbox Series. On this occasion, the company took advantage of a meeting with investors to express its surprise at the success of both consoles: “First of all, I think the console business and its cycle, when you see it in its entirety, it has been incredible. If you think about the strength of the cycle, we are now deep into our second year and the demand is very high. I mean, we have sent a lot of product. So the fact that demand continues to be high says something about the capabilities of the product that has been devised by Microsoft and Sony in this console cycle, “explains Lisa Su, CEO of AMD.

You would hope that 2023 could be this peak year for both consolesLisa SuBut AMD is not only surprised and is already looking to the future of Xbox Series and PS5, so it drops some forecasts on the performance of both consoles going forward: “We continue to increase production. We expect 2022 to be another year of strong growth for consoles. If you look at the typical console cycle, the peak year is usually the fourth year. So you would expect that 2023 may be this peak year“.

Be that as it may, we still see that glorious 2023 a long way off in which the scarcity of resources is forgotten, as this technological problem has given more of a headache in the field of video games. Without going any further, Nintendo has already announced a possible stagnation in the production of Nintendo Switch and Xbox has been forced to use curious ideas for the celebration of Halo Infinite tournaments. Furthermore, this also affects small initiativesThe manufacture of The Panda Controller, a controller for GameCube, PC and Nintendo Switch, has been canceled due to lack of supplies, among other reasons.

