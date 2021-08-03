AMD pronounces new Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, which already has a free up date and value

AMD lately introduced the newest access in its line of Radeon RX 6000 graphics playing cards. The RX 6600 XT is the primary RX 6000 sequence GPU designed for 1080p top refresh price gaming, and targets to compete with Nvidia’s RTX 3060.

The RX 6600 XT contains 8GB GDDR6 reminiscence with 16Gbps reminiscence pace, 32 compute devices, a 2359 MHz gaming clock, and a thermal design energy of 165, because of this that can use 500W energy provide if you make a decision to construct a PC round this card.

Like different GPUs within the RX 6000 line, the RX 6600 XT is according to the newest AMD RDNA 2 era, the similar graphics structure that also is to be had at the PlayStation 5, Xbox Collection X / S, and Valve’s Steam Deck. That implies this card helps {hardware} speeded up ray tracing. And prefer different RX 6000 playing cards, the RX 6600 XT will enhance FidelityFX Tremendous Answer, the open supply supersampling era from AMD which was once launched closing month.

Whilst it sort of feels unusual that AMD is liberating a 1080p card, AMD says that 2/3 of the samples submitted in 2020 have been 1080p.

Despite the fact that the RX 6600 XT efficiency charts don’t seem to be essentially a consultant pattern of its gaming efficiency, this type of efficiency turns out to indicate to being a more sensible choice for 1080p gaming, in line with AMD.

The RX 6600 XT won’t have a reference fashion, and all RX 6600 XT playing cards are designed by means of AMD companions corresponding to ASUS and MSI. 9 RX 6600 XT desktop GPUs shall be available to buy at release. AMD additionally showed that a number of Gaming laptops like HP Omen 16 and ASUS ROG Strix G15 to supply RX 6600 XT as a GPU configuration choice. On the identical time, some pre-built desktops from IT firms like Alienware and Acer they’ll have the GPU as a configuration choice.

Then again, the Radeon RX 6600 XT card from AMD It’ll be introduced on August 11, 2021 beginning at $ 379$ 50 greater than the beginning worth of Nvidia’s RTX 3060.