AMD publicizes the brand new Radeon RX 6500 XT: release, value and all its main points

After a press release in Twitter, AMD has introduced a sequence of recent merchandise at the instance of CES 2022, which starts on Wednesday. Amongst them is the 7th gaming graphics card in its RX 6000 sequence, the RX 6500 XT, which can move on sale later this month.

The RX 6500 XT has 2.6Ghz, with 16 computing devices and beam accelerators, and a limiteless 16MB cache. Just like the RX 6600 XT and RX 6600 graphics playing cards, AMD’s newest GPU is advertised as a graphics card in a position to working the best possible settings at 1080p solution.

AMD claims the RX 6500 XT can carry out as much as 1.6 instances extra on the best possible 1080p settings than Nvidia’s GTX 1650 and its personal RX 570 GPU. (within the symbol beneath). Alternatively, AMD didn’t percentage any information on the way it compares to Nvidia’s RTX 2060, which has just lately been relaunched in an try to keep away from the provision problems surrounding the RTX 30 sequence, even supposing even the RTX 2060 stays tricky to function. meet.

Symbol: AMD

Like the opposite graphics playing cards within the Radeon RX 6000 circle of relatives, the RX 6500 XT makes use of RDNA 2 era, a graphical structure that gives hardware-based ray tracing. RDNA 2 could also be the similar graphics structure utilized by the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Collection X / S consoles, along with Valve’s upcoming hand held, the Steam Deck. Moreover, the GPU will give a boost to FidelityFX Tremendous Answer, AMD’s open supply supersampling era that may build up symbol high quality or efficiency in supported video games.

AMD plans to release the RX 6500 XT on January 19, priced at $ 199 (within the absence of understanding main points in Spain and different territories).