AMD will improve PC gaming performance with FSR 2.0, which already has a release window

The technology, which will be compatible with thousands of games, promises a smooth experience with high-quality graphics.

AMD continues to work hard to improve the gaming experience of its users, so it is not a surprise that it has taken a new step with the processors and has introduced Ryzen 7 5800X3D. However, the company has also focused on everything related to its software, which has left us with a new version of its AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution.

the technology of FSR 2.0 aims to further improve the look of games with higher performance. In this sense, AMD intends increase FPS rate of digital adventures without losing graphic quality, so we can expect a combination that enhances both fluidity and sharpness in the overall image.

FSR 2.0 will improve image quality using older framesFSR 2.0 will be compatible with a large number of graphics cards beyond AMD, so we can enjoy its benefits even if our system is not made up of all the company’s components. Furthermore, this version will improve image quality using past framesso it will build on immediately preceding scenes to form a quality panorama without constantly resorting to high load levels.

This technology will be available in the second quarter of 2022, so there are only a few weeks left to enjoy great performance using AMD software. In addition, the company has also announced new drivers for its graphics that come with Radeon Super Resolution, which will use a spatial scaling function to give us near-native resolution. In addition to this, the image quality will also be increased thanks to the new version of the Radeon Image Sharpeninga system that, by carrying out post-processing tasks, will improve the sharpness of various applications.

It has already become clear to us that AMD wants to give its knock on the table, because the latest initiatives have left a hopeful outlook for video game lovers. However, the company cannot avoid one of the most important problems of recent months: shortage of components. According to AMD estimates, we will continue to drag this situation until 2023, although Nvidia has a more positive outlook.

