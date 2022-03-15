AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor already has a release date and price: these are its details

The component introduces a novelty that reduces cache latency and increases its capabilities.

In the field of PC components, Nvidia has presented its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti as a new flagship within its graphics capabilities, but AMD don’t want to be left behind. Therefore, it has given us more information about the Ryzen 7 5800X3Dits most powerful processor with which it intends to improve the gaming experience on any compatible computer.

The processor will be sold for $449 from April 20If you were looking to refresh your system with a CPU change, keep in mind that the new AMD component will be released next April 20th with a price of $449. At the end of the day, the companions of Extra Life remember that the processor has already shown some benefits such as the 15% performance improvement when we play some games in 1080p. However, it is also worth noting a unprecedented format in AMD manufacturing that, by stacking the chipsets on top of each other, manages to reduce cache latency and increase the capacity of level 3 up to 96 MB.

Moving on to other technical terms, Ryzen 7 5800X3D reaches frequencies of 3.4 GHz (which can become 4.5GHz at maximum power) and has 8 cores and 16 processing threads. In this way, and adding our own technologies such as the VR Ready Premiuman enhanced gaming experience is promised on both PC and Virtual Reality systems.

Beyond this, AMD and Nvidia have hit a big bump in the road: scarcity of resources. The green company looks to the future with optimism and considers that the lack of components will relax for the second half of 2022but the latest statements from AMD are not so positive and foresee that the problem will last until 2023. Furthermore, the war in Ukraine has aggravated the situation and, being a major supplier of neon used for chip manufacturing, we could see more consequences in the technology landscape.

