America and Chivas announced friendly matches against world powers

The two teams with the most history and the most titles in Mexican football, America y Guadalajarawill participate in the next Soccer Champions Tour during the summer. The tour, of a friendly nature and preparation prior to the start of a new football cycle, will also include the presence of world elite clubs such as Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Juventus.

Given this, the directives of the azulcrema and rojiblanco teams confirmed the duels they will hold. Chivas will be the first to have activity against the old lady, the most successful club in Italy with the most titles in league championships (36), cup 14) and super cup (9). Subsequently, it will be the Eagles who will face the most winning institution in Europe and considered by specialists as the best in history worldwide: the Real Madrid.

“AEG is pleased to launch this incomparable football tourwhen five of the biggest football clubs in the world return to the United States this summer. After several years without seeing some of these teams play in the United States, we are delighted to once again provide the opportunity for fans to support their favorite European and Mexican clubs in person,” he said. Tom Braunvice president of soccer and business operations and company business development.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football – Champions League Final – Liverpool v Real Madrid – Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France – May 28, 2022 Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema celebrates with his medal as he walks past the trophy after winning the Champions League REUTERS/Lee Smith/File Photo

America club: It is the most successful team in Mexico and in Concacaf. It holds the record for the most league and Champions League titles won in the confederation. The Eagles had a sinuous season with ups and downs, their coach (at that time Santiago Solari) was dismissed after placing the teams in the last places in the league, later, the change in the technical direction (Fernando Ortiz) allowed to recover the semester in great shape. However, they were ultimately eliminated in the semi-finals of the local tournament.

Club Guadalajara: the second most successful band in Mexico and perhaps the most popular. Chivas is one of the four greats of Mexican football, one of the clubs with the most history. In the recently concluded Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, the team also underwent a change of coach (Ricardo Cadena replaced Marcelo Michel Leaño) after poor results. He was eliminated in the round of 16.

FC Barcelona: The historic club is the second most winner of league championships in Spain, but the biggest in Copa del Rey and Supercopa titles. In its first season without Lionel Messi, its greatest legend, the Blaugrana team was far from showing its best level and could barely get second place in the local tournament.

Soccer Football – LaLiga – FC Barcelona v Villarreal – Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain – May 22, 2022 FC Barcelona’s Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay look dejected after the match REUTERS/Albert Gea

Real Madrid: Of all the participants, it is the team with the best present of all. Current champion of Spain and the UEFA Champions League. The meringues are the best team today and in history, according to the number of titles in their windows. In Europe there is no team that even comes close in number of orejonas (it has 14, while the closest is AC Milan with 7).

Juventus: It is the most successful team in Italy. It has the most league trophy, cup and super cup. They won nine Serie A titles in a row in the last decade, however, in the most recent season they could barely be in fourth position with a rather irregular performance.

Friday, July 22: Juventus vs Club Guadalajara at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas.

Saturday, July 23: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona at the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas.

Tuesday, July 26: Real Madrid vs. Club America at Oracle Park, San Francisco, and Barcelona vs Juventus at Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas.

Saturday, July 30: Real Madrid vs Juventus at the Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles.

