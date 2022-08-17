America announced the signing of Andrea Pereira, former Barcelona and selected from Spain

(Photo: Twitter)

The America club announced this Tuesday night his other great reinforcement for the 2022 Opening Tournament of the Liga Femenil MX. This is the 28-year-old Spanish defender, Andrea Pereira.

The former player of FC Barcelona He will join Mexican soccer after saying goodbye to the Catalan club after four years of defending his shirt. And it is that Pereira lost prominence with the arrival of Irene Paredes the Spanish team and decided to look for a new team that would give him more minutes.

Through social networks, the Eagles announced their brand new signing with a video of their Spanish coach, Ángel Villacampa, giving a technical talk so that at the end Andrea appears greeting the azulcrema fans.

“Hello, I’m Andrea Pereira… Águilas, I’m here”

For its part, Barcelona reported a week ago that it had reached an agreement with Andrea Pereira to leave the club. The defense had a contract in force until June 2023 but he had lost minutes and prominence and has decided to continue his lay career at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

In the case of a soccer player who has played 132 games in 4 seasonss, the exit was facilitated giving him the freedom to sign with the Águilas del América.

In his palmares are one Champions League, three Leagues, three Queen’s Cups, two Spanish Super Cups and one Catalunya Cup.

But in addition, he has been part of the Spanish National Team, disputing Eurocups and World Cups of the specialty.

Thus, América Femenil will have his second foreign playerbecause the first non-trained in Mexico to reach the Liga MX Femenil was the French midfielder Aurelie Kaci.

It is worth mentioning that the maximum quota allowed by the tournament is four players not trained in Mexico per team.

The team led by Ángel Villacampa marches in the fifth place overallwith 14 units, product of four wins, two draws and one loss.

A day before, the Women’s Atlas announced to the Costa Rican Carolina Venegas as your new player. The soccer player comes to Mexican soccer from Sporty Saprissa of his country, a group in which he was the last four years. Now, he will be part of La Academia, which is in Liguilla positions.

“Welcome to the Rojinegras, Carolina Venegas. World Cup player on several occasions, experience in Europe and the United States, which brings her great talent and career to this club, ”the Guadalajara team wrote on their Twitter account.

The Costa Rican striker traveled in 2011 to begin her time in European soccer, as she joined FC Sport 39 in Finland. After an ephemeral experience in European soccer, in 2015 she caught the attention of Real Madrid of the Iberdrola League, where she played for two seasons.

In 2017 he returned to Saprissa, joined the SC Blue Heat in the United States and that same year he returned to European football by joining Sporting Lisbon.

you come He has already played three World Cups with Costa Rica and next year he will play fourth.

In 2008 he participated in the U-17 World Cup in New Zealand, in 2010 in the U-20 in Germany; in 2015 he contested his first major joust in Canada and next year he will repeat this achievement in Australia-New Zealand.

