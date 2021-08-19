America consolidated as the leader of Liga MX by defeating Bravos 2-1

File photo of America players before a Mexican league game. Azteca Stadium, Mexico City. December 29, 2019. REUTERS / Henry Romero

America consolidated on Wednesday in the general leadership of the tournament Mexico A21 shouts after their 2-1 away win against Bravos de Ciudad Juárez on the fifth day of the tournament.

With their fourth consecutive win, the “Eagles” of America reached 13 points at the top of the general table, followed by León with 12 units and Toluca with 10.

“We are very happy with everyone’s performance, we highly value the leadership. The virtue is that everything is the merit of the footballers, in this group they all give themselves “said the technical director of America, the Argentine Santiago Solari.

In the match played at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, the local team went ahead at 31 minutes when Martín Galván defined before the departure of goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa after receiving a pass from Colombian Fabián Castillo.

Martínez did not execute his penalty in the best way and left the game in the air until the last moment (Photo: Twitter / @ rogermartinezt9)

America tied at 32 minutes through Colombian Roger Martínez, who anticipated the defender to finish off a cross sent by Salvador Reyes from the left wing.

The visiting team turned the score around in the 52nd minute when Spanish Álvaro Fidalgo finished off a cross sent from the right by Miguel Layún in the area.

Bravos ended the game with one man less due to the expulsion of José Esquivel, who In the 92nd minute he fouled Sebastián Córdova when the América player escaped towards the goal.

In other matches on Wednesday, León thrashed 3-0 as a visitor to Guadalajara with goals from Colombian William Tesillo, Elías Hernández and Argentine Santiago Colombatto.

William Tesillo scored his first goal with León in the 2021 season Photo: Twitter @clubleonfc

Reigning champion Cruz Azul drew 1-1 with Monterrey, same marker that was registered in the match between Santos Laguna and Atlas.

On Tuesday, Tigres UANL and Necaxa beat Querétaro and Pumas UNAM 3-0, respectively. Toluca and Mazatlán tied 2-2, while Tijuana and Puebla tied 1-1.

The meeting between Pachuca and Atlético de San Luis will be played on November 3 in a decision of the Mexican League not to splice several games in a single day.

