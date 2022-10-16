América destroyed Puebla and set a new record for goals in a Liguilla series

Strikers Roger Martínez and Henry Martin celebrate the goal (Photo: Twitter/LigaBBVAMX)

The America club directed by the Argentine Fernando Ortiz broke record for goals in a Liguilla key since the establishment of short tournaments in Mexican soccer, after they swept 11-2 to Puebla FC this Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Opening 2022.

With this, he managed to overcome the 9-0 that he gave him C.D. Tolucain the same instance in the summer 2000, and the same squad from Puebla. This led the Devils to the championship of said contest.

On that occasion, the whole of the State of Mexico, which was led by Enrique Mezawon 0-2 as a visitor at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, with a double by Carlos María Morales.

However, Toluca was uncovered in the second leg with seven more goals for the win, which until tonight was the largest in the history of the short tournament leagues. Carlos Morales and José Saturnino Cardozo signed a double each, in addition to which Víctor Ruiz was in charge of closing the account.

A) Yes, 22 years had to pass for a team to break the record for most goals.

The recent story was written since last October 13, the day the Eagles won 1-6 in the Cuauhtemoc Stadium with annotations by Diego Valdés, Alejandro Zendejas, Brian Rodríguez, Federico Viñas, in addition to a double by Henry Martín.

While this October 15, the rout was consummated with 5-1 in the Aztec stadiumwith goals from Brian Rodríguez, Henry Martín, Roger Martínez, Álvaro Fidalgo and Miguel Layún.

not satisfied with having been the best offense of the tournament during the Regular Phase of Liga MX, where they reached 38 touchdownsthus emulating the team of Closing 2005, America is already in the semifinals and they are emerging as the number one candidate to be crowned in the Apertura 2022.

It will be this October 16 when it will be defined who will be his rival in said instance, since Club Pachuca will host the UANL Tigres and Santos Laguna the Toluca Devils.

At the end of the meeting and at a press conference, the technical director Ferdinand Ortiz kept his composure and did not celebrate through the air the 11-2 aggregate against his compatriot’s team Nicholas Larcamonbecause he assured that his squad cannot celebrate anything, because sportingly they have not won anything.

“We haven’t achieved anything yet. I don’t want to be a bird of ill omen, but the rivals that remain in the semifinal are going to be very difficult. We are going to see who touches us, we are going to prepare it, face it and then we will see “

“Today I can say that we made it to the semifinals. It will be all repeated phrases; I told the boys, congratulations, they made it to a semi-final as important as the quarterfinals. They know that they have to rest, to go back to training tomorrow knowing that we are going to meet the rival from Sunday afternoon. Happy see you tomorrow,” he added.

The South American said that the media and fans are thinking more about the number of goals, but they do not indicate the way in which this result occurred.

“I am going to emphasize something. But we are more focused on the number of goals we scored than on how we played to get the result. So that it does not sound bad, I am more interested in how the boys resolved the game, not the number of goals. Calm. We go to the semifinals, tomorrow we will know the rival for Monday to take advantage of where we can hurt and not get hurt “

The America of Tano Ortiz reached 14 consecutive games without defeat.

