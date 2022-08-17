América Femenil announced bomb reinforcement with Andrea Pereira, coming from FC Barcelona

Andrea Pereira, new América Femenil player from Barcelona (Photo: Club América)

The Liga MX Femenil continues with a historic summer in hiring, because after Jennifer Beautiful will sign with Ace of Pachuca after making history with the Barçanow is the America club the one who decided to slap the table with another European signing.

Is about Andrea Pereiraa 28-year-old defender and an absolute player with Spain, who was announced as the new stellar reinforcement for the azulcrema team starting this season.

Through a video shared on social networks and as a surprise to the fans, the Women’s America confirmed his incorporation from the FC Barcelonaa team where she played since 2018 and where she established herself as one of the best Spanish players.

“Hello, I’m Andrea Pereira, eagle… I’m here”

In this way the team led by his compatriot Angel Villacampa reinforced his squad in a much-needed demarcation in recent seasons, as the central defender will become one of the leaders from the bottom of the Americawith the aim of better balancing the team.

Andrea Pereira She arrives at the Coapa team as a player free of contract, since just last August 9 she jointly reported that she had terminated her contract with Barcelona, ​​since she still had a valid contract until 2023.

The footballer would have lost her role as the undisputed starter in the culé team and would have requested her departure, so due to her successful stage as a Blaugrana, she obtained the consensual termination to look for a team.

“I came to FC Barcelona like any player who likes to be in the best clubs. To tell you the truth, I never imagined achieving everything that has been achieved”

Andrea Pereira, former FC Barcelona footballer and new player for América Femenil (Photo: FC Barcelona)

Andrea Pereira Cejudo was born in Barcelona, ​​Spain on September 19, 1993; however, his training in football took place with a historical rival of Barcelona, ​​since he developed in the lower categories of the Espanyolteam with which he debuted professionally in 2011.

Once settled in the Professional Women’s League of Spain, she came to join the Atletico Madrid in 2016, where he won the biggest spotlight and managed to capture the interest of FC Barcelona, ​​a club he later landed in 2018 and until the middle of this 2022-2023 season.

Regarding her record, the Catalan defender can boast of having won a UEFA Champions Leaguethree Leagues, three Queen’s Cups and two Spanish Super Cups, making her one of the most successful players in recent years.

Andrea Pereira, former FC Barcelona footballer and new player for América Femenil (Photo: FC Barcelona)

With this addition, it joins Jennifer Beautiful as the two most emblematic signings of the season for Mexico, both from Barcelona, ​​​​national teams and who promise to raise the quality of the league during their time in Aztec football.

In fact, Jennifer Hermoso herself, considered one of the best players in the world, lived her first moments in Mexican soccer this Tuesday, August 15, when he replaced Marlyn Campa in the 70th minute of the 4-1 victory over Querétaro.

