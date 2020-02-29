America Ferrera Is Leaving Superstore After Five Seasons, So What About Season 6?

Shedding a central star is an enormous game-changer for any present, and Superstore isn’t any exception. It can undoubtedly really feel the influence of America Ferrera’s exit. The silver lining to the unhappy information is that followers ought to get to see Amy have a correct ending by the point Season 5 is over. It is going to be fascinating to see what occurs as soon as Season 6 will get nearer to manufacturing.