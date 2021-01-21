America Ferrera, Rosario Dawson Sign on for People’s Inauguration

As the USA transitions below a brand new presidency, the 10-day Folks’s Inauguration kicks off Jan. 21 and calls on on a regular basis folks to decide to reimagining and rebuilding the nation.

“Within the wake of violence, rebel and white supremacist terror, we’re coming collectively to make our dedication to constructing a multi-racial America the place we’re all secure and free,” activist Valarie Kaur mentioned, who’s main the occasion with companions Amplifier, the Revolutionary Love Undertaking, Dream Corps and Sounds True.

Digital conversations, vigils and performances will characteristic activists and celebrities, together with America Ferrera, Debra Messing, Florence Pugh and Rosario Dawson. Modeled after the presidential oath within the Structure, the Folks’s Inauguration oath encourages contributors to know their roles in therapeutic and defending the nation.

“This work belongs to us, the folks,” Kaur mentioned. “Solely we are able to carry our communities collectively, have a tendency our wounds and start the labor of reckoning, reimagining and remaking our nation block-by-block, heart-to-heart. Every of us has a task in constructing the nation we might grow to be, and we are going to solely succeed if we lead with the ethic of affection. The Folks’s Inauguration is a collective step to transition our nation.”

Along with being a seasoned civil rights activist, Kaur is a lawyer, filmmaker and founding father of the Revolutionary Love Undertaking. She’s going to host a instructing sequence over the ten days that brings to life her standard 2017 TED Speak and guide, “See No Stranger: A Memoir and Manifesto of Revolutionary Love.”

The Folks’s Inauguration begins Thursday at 12 p.m. ET. and will be watched on its web site or social media livestreams.