America goes against Rayados for possible contagions on their campus; They accuse them of not being cautious

America He expressed his annoyance on Tuesday about the situation he is experiencing Rayados from Monterrey with its outbreak of COVID-19 in the first team of the Liga MX. This is because several of his players presented symptoms after the meeting they held last Saturday.

Through a lengthy statement, Las Águilas reported that “there have been some symptoms related to the virus among players”. For this reason, taking into account the 19 positives from La Pandilla, he isolated the soccer players under medical supervision.

They also indicated that the players, coaching staff and staff were tested for the coronavirus on Tuesday. “The results will be released to the public opinion as soon as possible ”, they added.

The azulcrema team assured that since last year have promptly followed up on sanitary recommendations established, “implemented a rigorous health protocol.” They pointed out that they have been highly effective, as the positive results in the squad have been minimal.

Those from Coapa pointed out that two days before their duel against the Monterrey team, the club ordered tests to the entire campus and they came out negative. For this reason, they expressed their annoyance with their rivals for not taking “additional precautions”.

“A greater responsibility of all is essential to reduce COVID-19 infections. We believe that Rayados’ starting team may have taken additional precautions upon learning that some of their players tested positive the day before the match on matchday 2 “, they sentenced.

In turn, they mentioned that are in contact with Liga MX to strengthen protocols of health protocols, “taking into account the seriousness of the current situation.” In addition, they announced that they reduced the operation of the equipment to the minimum personnel essential for its operation.

“We reiterate our attentive appeal to our fans and the entire population to take this respiratory infection seriously. That the contagions that soccer players are suffering serve as an example of the contagious that is COVID-19”, Ends the communiqué of the capital institution.

It is worth remembering that this Monday Rayados reported that several of his players had symptoms after the match at the Azteca Stadium against América. He indicated that they would advance virus detection tests due to the situation.

This Wednesday, they announced that On his campus there were 19 people infected with COVID-19 and 11 of them were soccer players of the first team. Therefore, in coordination with Liga MX, they rescheduled their next two matches.

This Saturday’s game against him champion lion was changed for him Wednesday 10 March at the BBVA Stadium at 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time). Likewise, the meeting before Puebla changed for him Tuesday February 2 at 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

Just this Tuesday, at a press conference, Nicolas Larcamón, coach of The Strip, expressed his annoyance at the rescheduling of the game. This is because their match against America will be brought together, which will be four days after meeting Rayados.

These They are the first matches suspended due to coronavirus outbreaks in the Guard1anes 2021 tournament of the Men’s First Division. With this, this season, all divisions have had at least one match that changed the date due to this situation, including the Liga MX Femenil, Liga de Expansión MX and the U-17 and U-20 men’s categories.

