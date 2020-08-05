America is also delightful: a map of Lord Rama and the temple on the board of New York Times Square

new Delhi: In Ayodhya today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) has done Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Ram temple. Today the construction of the temple has been started. There is an atmosphere of celebration among the devotees all over the country. Lamps are being lit At the same time, its echoes are heard in America too. Maps of Lord Ram and Lord Ram Mandir were displayed on digital billboards in America. Also Read – Some clashes in West Bengal over the Ram temple celebration amid lockdown

A map of the Ram temple and a picture of Lord Ram were displayed on the digital billboard of the New York Times Square in the United States. Ayodhya is mentioned in a place like the digital billboard of New York Times Square in the US.

#WATCH USA: A digital billboard of #RamMandir comes up in New York's Times Square. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'Bhoomi Pujan' of #RamMandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Gq4Gi2kfvR – ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Let us know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya today. In the midst of a grand program, the Prime Minister worshiped the land for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone of the temple. The Supreme Court last year paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya while resolving the decades-old issue.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while expressing his views at the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan ceremony here, said on Wednesday that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi is free today. He shouted the slogan of Jai Siya Ram, that many generations had sacrificed everything for it, and that many generations made unbroken, uninterrupted unremitting efforts for the Ram temple, and this day is the same tenacity, sacrifice and It is a symbol of resolve.